US Bancorp DE Sells 1,684 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

