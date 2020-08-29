Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

