Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after buying an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

