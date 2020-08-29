Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

