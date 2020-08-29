Alta Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

