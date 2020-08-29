Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average is $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,732.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

