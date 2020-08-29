Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

