Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Lannett (NYSE:LCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

