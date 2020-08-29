Bank of America Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $260.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $249.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

Shares of SPLK opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 399,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

