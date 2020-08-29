Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $209.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $796.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $841.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $772.71 million, with estimates ranging from $681.74 million to $870.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $71,583 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 418,914 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 311,030 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 217,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $6.27 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

