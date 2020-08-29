Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.20. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 43,199 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

