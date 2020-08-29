Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to announce $56.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $58.43 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $57.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $224.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.41 million to $226.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.44 million, with estimates ranging from $230.74 million to $243.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $677.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

