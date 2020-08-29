Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to announce $56.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $58.43 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $57.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $224.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.41 million to $226.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.44 million, with estimates ranging from $230.74 million to $243.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.
BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $677.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.