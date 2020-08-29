Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to announce $56.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.16 million to $58.43 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $57.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $224.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.41 million to $226.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.44 million, with estimates ranging from $230.74 million to $243.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $677.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85
Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85
Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million
Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million
Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million
Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million
$106.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc This Quarter
$106.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc This Quarter
Neos Therapeutics Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70
Neos Therapeutics Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report