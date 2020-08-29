BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce sales of $39.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $37.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $30.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $155.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $159.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.18 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $212.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85
Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85
Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million
Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.61 Million
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million
Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million
Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million
$106.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc This Quarter
$106.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc This Quarter
Neos Therapeutics Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70
Neos Therapeutics Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report