BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce sales of $39.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $37.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $30.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $155.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $159.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.18 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $212.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

