Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce $78.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $71.00 million. Beigene reported sales of $50.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $295.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $364.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $655.46 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $819.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

BGNE opened at $242.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,106,333.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $478,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,816,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,645 shares of company stock worth $67,248,903. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

