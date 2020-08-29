$106.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to post $106.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.51 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $438.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.55 million to $441.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $512.16 million, with estimates ranging from $510.05 million to $514.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $39.89 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

