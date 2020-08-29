Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.68. Neos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 127,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

