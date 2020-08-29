Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post sales of $848.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.00 million and the lowest is $822.00 million. Brink’s reported sales of $924.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. Brink’s’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 152.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

