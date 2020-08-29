BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post sales of $465.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.70 million and the highest is $466.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $521.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.69. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

