$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $14.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $61.10 million, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $71.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VXRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $548,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,212,053 shares of company stock worth $268,653,653 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

