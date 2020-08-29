Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report sales of $31.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $30.20 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $30.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $127.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.20 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $123.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

