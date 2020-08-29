Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to announce $730,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $890,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Shares of LCTX opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

