$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of SBGI opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

