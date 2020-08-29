$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BSX stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,755 shares of company stock worth $574,168. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

