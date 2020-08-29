Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post sales of $10.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Veru posted sales of $8.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $41.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.37 million to $41.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.98 million, with estimates ranging from $43.44 million to $49.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP grew its position in Veru by 38.5% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

