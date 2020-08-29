Morgan Stanley Increases United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $57.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on USM. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,627 shares of company stock worth $4,939,153. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 585.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.