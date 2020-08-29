IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQIYI by 38,591.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IQIYI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in IQIYI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,107,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Analyst Recommendations for IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Increases United States Cellular Price Target to $57.00
Morgan Stanley Increases United States Cellular Price Target to $57.00
IQIYI Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
IQIYI Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Shutterstock Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Shutterstock Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Equinox Gold Shares Gap Up to $11.84
Equinox Gold Shares Gap Up to $11.84
Edison Nation Shares Gap Up to $2.00
Edison Nation Shares Gap Up to $2.00
Collier Creek Shares Gap Up to $15.80
Collier Creek Shares Gap Up to $15.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report