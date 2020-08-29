IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQIYI by 38,591.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IQIYI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in IQIYI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,107,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.