Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,937,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,179,380 shares of company stock valued at $99,914,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

