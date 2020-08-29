Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.09. Edison Nation shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.
About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)
Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.
