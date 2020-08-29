Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.50. Collier Creek shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 13,650 shares.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80.
About Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)
Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.
