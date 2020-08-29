Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.50. Collier Creek shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 13,650 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Collier Creek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collier Creek during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collier Creek during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH)

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

