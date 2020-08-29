Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.46. Can-Fite Biopharma shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 7,060 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

