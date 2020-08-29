Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AMYT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.22. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 735 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMYT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $397.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29.

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

