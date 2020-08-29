Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.92. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 10,198 shares trading hands.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.