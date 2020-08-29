Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $27.91

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $29.85. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 111,560 shares trading hands.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.