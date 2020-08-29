Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $27.91

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $29.85. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 111,560 shares trading hands.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

