Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.91. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1,298,900 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

