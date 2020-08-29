Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 7,935 shares trading hands.
NEPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
