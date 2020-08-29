Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 7,935 shares trading hands.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

