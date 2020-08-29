Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.35. Urban One shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,371 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Urban One worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

