Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.50. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

