Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.28. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,610 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

