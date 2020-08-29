Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.67. Zagg shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 13,018 shares.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zagg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The firm has a market cap of $99.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 10.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 135,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zagg by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

