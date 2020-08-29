Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.51. Urban One shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 15,263 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $2,993,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 729,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $554,703.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,014,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,787.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,151,815 shares of company stock worth $24,199,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

