iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.09. iFresh shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 26,231 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

