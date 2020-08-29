Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $13.00. Veoneer shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 7,464 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

