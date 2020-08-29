Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $6.01. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 140,264 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

