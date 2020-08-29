ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $3.07. ReneSola shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 7,482 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

