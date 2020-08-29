Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $1.24. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,098,229 shares trading hands.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.