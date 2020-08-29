Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.24

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 2682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.