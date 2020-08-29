Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,660.43

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,660.43 and last traded at $1,642.09, with a volume of 12663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,652.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,526.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,386.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.