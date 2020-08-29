BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.01

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 90553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 28.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 51.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 525,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

