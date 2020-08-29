Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.34

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 220575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

