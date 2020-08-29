Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.34

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 220575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.
The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
