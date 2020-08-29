Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Up 100%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 767,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 63,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

